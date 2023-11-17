2023 Melon Music Awards: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin, Jisoo and other nominees

The 2023 Melon Music Awards will be held at Inspire Arena in Incheon on December 2. Ahead of the K-pop world's big event, its nominees were announced, including fan-favourite idols like BTS stars Jungkook and Jimin. Additionally, on November 17, this year's Melon Top 10 artists were revealed. The selection for this category is based on 80 per cent Melon digital scores and 20 per cent user votes. The artists falling in this category get automatically nominated for Artist of the Year. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently on a hiatus as a group.

Who are the Melon Top 10 artists?

Through a voting from November 2 to November 16, this year's top 10 artists were selected out of the 30 candidates for the category. Based on the user voting results, the top 10 artists are-

BTS Seventeen Lim Young Woong Jungkook aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM NCT DREAM NewJeans (G)I-DLE

The nominations for 2023 Melon Music Awards

Here is the full list of nominations for the upcoming K-pop award show, which will be streamed live via Melon, Wavve, ABEMA TV, and Beyond LIVE on December 2, 5 p.m. KST.

Album of the Year

Jimin- Face NCT Dream- ISTJ Seventeen- FML IVE- I've IVE NewJeans- Get Up aespa- My World TOMORROW x TOGETHER- The Name Chapter: Temptation LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN (G)I-DLE- I Feel Parc Jae Jung- Alone

Song of the Year

Seventeen BSS- Fighting ft. Lee Young Ji NCT Dream- Candy NewJeans- Ditto IVE- I AM aespa- Spicy LE SSERAFIM- UNFORGIVEN ft. Nile Rodgers (G)I-DLE- Queencard Parc Jae Jung- Let's Say Goodbye STAYC- Teddy Bear Jisoo- Flower

Rookie of the Year

ZEROBASEONE PLAVE RIIZE BOYNEXTDOOR KISS OF LIFE

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Lee Young Ji Jisoo Zia Shin Ye Young Song Haye

Best Solo Artist (Male)

Jungkook Lim Young Woong BIG Naughty DK Woody

Best Group (Female)

aespa NewJeans IVE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE

Best Group (Male)

BTS NCT Dream Seventeen TOMORROW x TOGETHER Seventeen BSS

Best OST

(G)I-DLE Miyeon for The Painted On The Moonlight Paul Kim for You Remember Younha for Letter Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) BIG Naughty for With Me

Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth SZA Ed Sheeran Sia Post Malone

Kakao Bank Favorite Star

BTS Seventeen Lim Young Woong aespa ENHYPEN IVE NCT Dream NewJeans RIIZE ZEROBASEONE