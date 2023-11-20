BLACKPINK renews their contract with YG Entertainment, members to go solo individually: Reports

BLACKPINK has reportedly renewed its contract with K-pop agency YG Entertainment in a fresh new update. A few K-media insiders have revealed that the Pink Venom vocalists would not only retain but also strengthen their status as global stars while they are still bound by contract, putting an end to much anticipation and speculation regarding the future of the girl group under their debut agency. The news of BLACKPINK returning has sent Blinks into a tizzy moment, however the official confirmation of the same is still awaited. Here is the full report. Blackpink to make a comeback in August 2022.

BLACKPINK to continue with YG Entertainment

In a statement issued a few days ago, YG stated that the agency is now in talks with the members about extending their contracts, which expired in August. A few BLACKPINK managers resigned after this update, which further heightened the rumors regarding the band's possible splitting. Currently, as per a recent Munhwa Ilbo report "Blackpink consents to 'group-based' activities... Two members' contracts have already been signed.

BLACKPINK members to go solo in future

Still, the report raises the possibility that some members would decide to work solo. It was claimed that the exclusive contracts between YG Entertainment and each member did not go as planned. Members want to pursue their own projects going ahead and just get together for BLACKPINK group activities.

A few members are still thinking about continuing their solo careers with the agency, the source added, in spite of all of this. As per the official in the industry, "Some agencies are extending offers with down payments in the tens of billions of won to attract them. Nevertheless, certain members feel that partnering with YG, the entity that has backed BLACKPINK's endeavors thus far, is a more effective approach, and they are currently in ongoing discussions with YG."

On November 15, YG said "As of the disclosure date, negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."