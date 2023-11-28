‘That's iconic’: BTS' Jungkook teams up with Usher for Standing Next To You remix, fans react

South Korean singer and BTS member Jungkook has been in the limelight lately for his chart-topping solo debut album GOLDEN. The 26-year-old K-pop idol broke major Spotify records with his brand-new album less than the first month of its release. The Seven hitmaker announced two remix versions of his songs ahead of GOLDEN's release back in October. However, after the remix versions were unveiled, fans expressed their desire for Jungkook to team up with Usher. Now it seems that the K-pop star has fulfilled his fans' wishes. BTS' Jungkook announces new track featuring Usher

Jungkook unveils Standing Next To You remix with Usher

Earlier today (November 29 midnight KST), the 3D singer announced an upcoming remix version of his solo song Standing Next To You featuring American singer-songwriter Usher. Jungkook's music production house BIGHIT took to social media to announce the upcoming track, which will be released later this week in December. According to a statement by the management company, Usher's vocals will add a “velvety to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force.”

Fans elated as Jungkook announces new remix track

Soon after the news went viral on social media, fans flooded various platforms like X, formerly Twitter and Instagram with comments expressing their anticipation over what to expect. One user wrote, “We will be streaming! Also yall don’t realize how hard it is to make it in the US as a non-western artist. Also, if it was really chart obsession, hs would’ve chose someone other than Usher. He chose Usher because he is an R&B influence!”

Another fan said, “I think Jungkook's strength is no joke, everyone wants to work with him.” One more wrote, “As the voice of kpop I speak for everyone when I say that we are all highly anticipating this remix and that it is guaranteed to be absolutely incredible with phenomenal production and amazing vocals.”