NASA selects 3 BTS songs including RM's solo track Moonchild for 2024 lunar mission

Despite currently being on a hiatus, K-pop boyband BTS is still breaking records. US space agency NASA selected three of their songs for their upcoming lunar mission. Some of the group members, including RM, are away from the music scene due to their mandatory military enlistment. However, the 29-year-old South Korean rapper has made history yet again with his solo track Moonchild being featured in NASA's The Moon Tunes Playlist. NASA selects BTS star RM's song Moonchild for their Moon Tunes Playlist(Photo by Twitter/joonfanpage)

Which BTS songs has NASA selected?

In addition to Kim Nam-joon, a.k.a RM's solo track Moonchild, the space agency has selected two space-themed BTS songs. The Moon Tunes Playlist will feature BTS' Mikrokosmos and 134340.

BTS' RM makes history

With NASA selecting RM's song to be played in space during their 2024 voyage, he is the only K-pop solo artist to have achieved this feat. This achievement solidifies RM's success in the music industry. It also stands as an example of breaking cultural norms.

The Moon Tunes Playlist

NASA is currently gearing up for their next moon mission to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. For their upcoming voyage, they have curated a special playlist called the Moon Tunes.

RMxNASA: Fans congratulate BTS star

Shortly after the news about RM and BTS' NASA collaboration went viral, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the K-pop idol. One fan wrote, “a song from unpromoted mixtape really did that! i’m so proud of him.” Another fan said, “Mikrokosmos deserves it so much ! (All the songs deserve it. But Mikrokosmos is so precious to my heart ) I can't wait.”