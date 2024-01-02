What's new on Disney Plus? From BTS Monuments to Percy Jackson, upcoming movies and TV shows in January 2024

With the new year comes a plethora of new releases across various OTT platforms. Disney Plus is a host to almost all Marvel Cinematic Universe films and shows. It has also amassed a sizeable audience for the Star Wars franchise. While these two brands make up most of Disney Plus' streaming releases, the platform includes other top shows and movies. Here's a list of films and TV shows on Disney Plus in January 2024: New episodes of Percy Jackson and BTS Monuments are set to release on Disney Plus in January 2024

Percy Jackson (Jan 2, 9, and 16)

The fourth episode of the fantasy TV series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is set to be released on Disney+ on Tuesday, January 2, at 6 p.m. ET. In the episode titled, I Plunge to My Death, the show's heroes come face to face with the mother of all monsters while searching for a refuge in St. Louis. Additionally, episodes 5 and 6 are slated for release on January 9 and 16, respectively.

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star (Jan 3 and 10)

The popular docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star revolves around the famous K-pop group BTS members. Episodes 5 and 6 will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 3. Meanwhile, episodes 7 and 8 are set to air on Wednesday, January 10. The eight-part docuseries features special behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and performances by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Echo (Jan 9)

Echo is a highly-anticipated MCU miniseries, which is set to release on Disney Plus on Tuesday, January 9. All five episodes will be available for streaming on the platform the same day from 6 p.m. PT. The official synopsis for Echo, as per IMDb, reads, “Maya Lopez must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Bluey - Season 3 (Jan 12)

Ten new episodes of Bluey Season 3 are set to be released on Disney+ on Friday, January 12. In the all-new season, “Bluey showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life — like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach — into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.”

A Real Bug’s Life (January 24)

The new Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, A Real Bug's Life, will premiere on Wednesday, January 24. As per IMDb, its synopsis reads, “A Real Bug's Life is an adventure into a world beyond your imagination where life is on a completely different scale and little creatures rely on amazing powers to make it through the day.”