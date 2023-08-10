Disney plus Hulu streaming services set to cost a lot more in US, check new prices and plans

Disney has announced a significant price increase for its popular streaming services, Disney+ and Hulu. Starting October 12th, viewers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the company raises its monthly subscription rates. FILE PHOTO: Toy figures of people are seen in front of the displayed Disney + logo, (REUTERS)

What are Disney+ Hulu new subscription charge

Disney+ ad-free subscription will see a considerable jump, increasing from $10.99 to $13.99 per month. Similarly, Hulu's ad-free tier prices will surge from $14.99 to $17.99 per month. These price hikes mark the second increase within a year for Disney+, which saw its price climb from $10.99 to $13.99 last year.

As a countermeasure, Disney is introducing a bundled package for those who want both Disney+ and Hulu ad-free experiences. The combo subscription, available from September 6th, will cost $19.99 per month. This initiative is aimed at providing a more affordable option for subscribers who enjoy both services without ads.

However, the price changes may ruffle some feathers, especially considering that Disney+ now costs more than its competitor, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service, which is priced at $15.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Disney+ Hulu Triple Play bundle explained

The Disney streaming ecosystem is expanding further, with the "Triple Play" bundle, including Disney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN Plus (with ads), also witnessing a price hike to $24.99. Meanwhile, Hulu with Live TV subscription costs will be adjusted as well. The version with ads will increase to $76.99, while the commercial-free option will rise to $89.99 per month from the current $82.99.

The complexity of Disney's streaming offerings has grown to the point where the company needs a table to outline the various options and tiers available to consumers. The latest addition, the ‘Duo Premium’ plan, joins a list of subscription options, including the ‘Duo Basic,’ which is $10 cheaper but comes with the trade-off of ads during streaming.

Disney's recent announcement also sheds light on its plans to tackle password sharing among subscribers. Beginning in 2024, the company will be cracking down on this practice, which has been a common way for users to share access with friends and family. This move aligns with Disney's efforts to ensure fair compensation for the content it offers and maintain the sustainability of its streaming services.

Furthermore, Disney Plus with ads is set to expand beyond its US launch. The ad-supported tier will be introduced "in select markets across Europe and in Canada beginning November 1st," following its successful rollout in the United States.

