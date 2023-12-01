December upcoming web series: Dhootha, BTS Monuments, The Freelancer, The Crown, Money Heist Berlin and more

In December, several web series including Dhootha, The Freelancer, The Crown 6, and Chamak will release across several OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, Money Heist: Berlin, and Sweet Home 2 among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting lineup of web series that you can look forward to in December. (Also Read | Dhootha trailer: Naga Chaitanya plays a journalist investigating mysterious accidents in this supernatural thriller) (L-R) Still from Dhootha, The Freelancer and BTS Monuments.

1) Dhootha

Dhootha will mark Naga Chaitanya's OTT debut. It will release on Prime Video on December 1. Described as an "atmospheric, supernatural thriller", Dhootha is Prime Video's Telugu original series. It will also feature Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Vikram K Kumar has directed the eight-episode show. Chaitanya will star as Sagar, an ambitious and successful journalist. He finds himself engulfed by supernatural events that are at the nexus of many mysterious and gruesome deaths, and are now affecting his family, according to the official plotline.

2) The Freelancer: The Conclusion

Starring Anupam Kher and Mohit Raina the concluding chapters of the series will stream from December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is based on the book-- A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, The Freelancer The Conclusion also stars Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

3) BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star

It is a documentary series celebrating the 10-year anniversary of BTS. It will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on December 20. The eight-episode series will have a staggered release on the streaming service. The streamer released two episodes of the series every Wednesday starting November 20.

4) Money Heist Berlin

The spin-off series is centred on the popular character Berlin. It will make its debut on Netflix on December 29. Pedro Alonso will return to play Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin. According to Netflix, Berlin follows one of the most extraordinary heists pulled off by the titular character. Berlin will also feature Michelle Jenner, Tristan Ulloa, Begona Vargas, Julio Pena Fernandez and Joel Sanchez. Itziar Ituno and Najwa Nimri, also star in the series, reprising their roles of policewomen Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra, respectively. The series is directed by Albert Pinto, David Barrocal and Geoffrey Cowper.

5) The Crown

The final season will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Ed McVey as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip. Season 6 of the series is set to follow the succeeding years to Princess Diana’s death, alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed. Part 1 will be out on November 16 and Part 2 on December 14.

6) Chamak

The series features Gippy Grewal, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal and Akasa Singh. As per a statement, Chamak follows the story of Kaala, a young aspiring rapper who comes back to Punjab from Canada and unravels the death of Taara Singh - the legendary singer who was shot dead in the midst of a packed performance. The series is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan.

7) Percy Jackson and the Olympians

The web series will premiere on December 20 on Disney+ Hotstar. Demigod Percy Jackson leads a quest across America to prevent a war among the Olympian gods. The series has been directed by Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and James Bobin. It stars Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Jason Mantzoukas and Adam Copeland among others.

8) Sweet Home 2

Season two of the web series premieres on December 1 on Netflix. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Sweet Home is about a loner high school student who moves into a new apartment when monsters start breaking out among humanity and the apartment residents are trapped inside the building. Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si, among others, will return for the second season.

9) My Life with the Walter Boys

The web series will release on December 7 on Netflix. The popular Wattpad novel by Ali Novak is getting a 10-episode series adaptation. It follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard who loses her entire family in a tragic accident. She’s forced to move from the busy streets of Manhattan to a small town in rural Colorado.

10) Reacher 2

The second season of the action series will return on Prime Video from December 15. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, on Prime Video. Reacher season two stars Alan Ritchson in the title role of Jack Reacher with Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles.

