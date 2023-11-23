Dhootha trailer: Naga Chaitanya plays a journalist investigating mysterious accidents in this supernatural thriller

The makers of Naga Chaitanya’s streaming debut, Dhootha, released its trailer on his birthday on November 23. The eight-episode series is directed by Vikram Kumar and also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. (Also Read: Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Throwback to when the actor spoke about his first love, said he was 'left brokenhearted’) Naga Chaitanya in a still from Dhoota

The gripping trailer

The trailer gives the audience a glimpse into the world of journalist Sagar, played by Naga Chaitanya. His life takes a turn when clippings of newspapers begin predicting mysterious accidents that befall people around him. The investigative journalist’s skills are put to test when he must find a way to stop these events.

Dhootha is all about the consequences of actions

Vikram K Kumar says that it’s Sagar’s past transgressions that come to haunt him and everyone he loves. “He is forced to think about the consequences of his actions and introspect. The series delves deep into the human psyche and I believe will be enjoyed by everyone, no matter where they are from,” he adds.

Why Chay said yes to the series

Chaitanya reveals that he wanted to step out of his comfort zone when he said yes to the project. “With a character as layered as Sagar, I knew I had to step out of my comfort zone and challenge myself in a way I hadn’t before. I am thrilled to be making my debut with this series,” he says, adding, “Dhootha is thought-provoking and will make the audience rethink their choices. It has been fulfilling to work with Vikram and the team.”

Parvathy plays a cop

Parvathy describes playing Kranthi, a cop, as a ‘challenging and exhilarating experience.’ “The series goes beyond just the hunt for a criminal and turns into a mind-bending chase between the law enforcement and a journalist. This is my first Telugu project and I’m glad it was with Vikram and Naga Chaitanya,” she adds.

