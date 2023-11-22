Naga Chaitanya to play fisherman in next film Thandel: ‘A character I’m looking forward to'

Actor Naga Chaitanya turns a year older on November 23 and the makers of his upcoming film had a special surprise in store for his fans. On Wednesday, the makers revealed his first-look from the film as a fisherman, as well as the film’s title. Sharing the look that sees Chaitanya on a boat, they wrote, “A leader is born to ride against the tide and time for his people. The Birthday Celebrations of Yuvasamrat begin early.” (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya spends time with cancer patients in Hyderabad, plays musical chairs with them) Naga Chaitanya visited a fishing hamlet to prep for his role

Naga Chaitanya excited to play Thandel

Pumped to play the character and singing praises for the film’s team, Naga Chaitanya shared the first-look on social media, writing, “#NC23 is #Thandel. A character I’m really looking forward to playing .. and a team I’m really fond of @chandoomondeti, @Sai_Pallavi92, @ThisIsDSP and every one at @GeethaArts. Shoot begins soon :)”

What’s the film about

While the makers have kept the film’s story under wraps, the team travelled to a fishing hamlet called K Matchilesam earlier this year. Situated near Srikakulam, the village is home to a fishing community. Director Chandoo Mondeti and Chaitanya both, spoke to the press back then and stated that the film will be based on a true incident that took place at the village. They spent quality time there interacting with the fishermen to prep for the film.

Naga Chaitanya’s makeover

Naga Chaitanya didn’t just grow out his hair out for the role, the actor spent time with fishermen to learn their body language and dialect. According to sources, he will speak in a Srikakulam accent in the film - a first for him in his career. The actor has also taken the time to prep for his role, which will require him to do some heavy lifting, in terms of acting and physicality both, state sources.

OTT debut

Naga Chaitanya will also soon be seen in a web-series titled Dhootha, which has been directed by Vikram K Kumar. The duo previously worked together in Thank You and Manam.

