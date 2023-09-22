Sai Pallavi clears the air on her ‘wedding picture’: ‘To cause discomfort like this is purely vile’

Sai Pallavi has finally broken her silence on the picture of her ‘secret wedding’ that was floating around the internet for over a day now. The actor has clarified that the picture is actually from the mahurat pooja of her new film and it's been cropped and misused intentionally for completely ‘vile’ reasons. (Also Read: Gulshan Devaiah says he has Sai Pallavi's number but no strength to approach her: ‘I have a huge crush on her’) Sai Pallavi's last memorable performance was in Gautham Ramachandran's Gargi

Sai's clarification

Sai took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and wrote a befitting response to the rumours. Her post read, "Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”

The rumours

The rumour mill began churning when a picture surfaced online where Sai is seen in a traditional avatar, wearing a white kurta and a golden-brown dupatta. Standing next to her is a man in a pink shirt and blue denims. Both are wearing red garlands and seen smiling at the camera.

However, as per the clarification issued by a few ensuing reports and now, Sai herself, the picture was actually cropped from the mahurat pooja of her new film from the sets in Chennai. The man standing next to her is the film's director, Rajkumar Periyasamy, and he's also seen holding the clap of the film from the original mahurat picture.

In other pictures from the event, they're seen standing next to the lead actor of the film SK21, Sivakarthikeyan, and veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who is most likely the special guest at the mahurat ceremony.

SK21 is set against a war backdrop, and a schedule of the film has already been completed in Kashmir.

Sai Pallavi is known for her work across the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. She was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Gargi last year.

