Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts Chay tattoo in new pics amid speculation of removing it post separation with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post on Instagram has grabbed a lot of attention from her fans who spotted her Chay tattoo. Previously, the actor sparked rumours about removing the tattoo which had been dedicated to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. But, one of her latest pictures now proves she has not removed the tattoo yet. Also read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchive a romantic pic with Naga Chaitanya amid his wedding rumours? Here's the truth Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not yet removed the tattoo dedicated to her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's latest post

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and posted a collage of photos. In them, she is seen wearing a crop top, denim jacket and pants. She paired it with sunglasses as she posed for the camera. Her tattoo reading ‘Chay’ was also visible in one photo.

Fans react to Samantha's tattoo

Reacting to her tattoo, someone wrote in the comment section, “She had the tattoo?” “Evadra remove chesindi annadu (who said she removed it?),” commented another. One more said, “Tattoo is back.” Yet another added, “Tattoo still exists.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017 and announced their divorce in 2021. Chaitanya reportedly began dating Sobhita Dhulipala after their separation. While neither of them has confirmed nor denied the rumours, recently Samantha and Chaitanya sparked patch-up rumours.

It happened after Naga Chaitanya posted a photo which featured their pet dog Hash. He and Samantha had welcomed the dog when they were together. However, a source close to the couple shared that there is no chance for reconciliation as Samantha and Chaitanya have moved on in their life.

A source told Hindustan Times that it was wrong to reach a conclusion just with an Instagram post. “They brought Hash into their life when they were together, and are close to him. They are co-parenting the pet dog together, and Hash is with Naga these days as Samantha is travelling globally,” a source said.

“They have moved on in their life, and are not looking to patch up. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t be together, and cherish the moments they spent together as a couple. So, there is no chance of reconciliation between them. Their families also have accepted this and are not even trying to help them patch up or anything,” added the same source.

