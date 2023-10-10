There is no chance of a patch up between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, confirms source

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s recent Instagram post sparked off patch up rumours with his estranged wife and actor Samantha. However, a source close to the couple shares that there is no chance for reconciliation as they have moved on in their life. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021

On Sunday, Naga Chaitanya shared a photo which featured Hash, a French Bulldog that he and Samantha welcomed when they were together, and it sent their fans into a frenzy, wondering if they have patched up. Following the news of their split, Hash has been only spotted on Samantha’s Instagram feed. In the photo, Hash was seen seated in Chaitanya’s lap in his car while he watched the sunset. He shared the photo with the caption, “Vibe”.

According to the source, it is wrong to reach a conclusion just with an Instagram post. “They brought Hash into their life when they were together, and are close to him. They are co-parenting the pet dog together, and Hash is with Naga these days as Samantha is travelling globally,” says the source.

The duo first met in 2009 on the sets of romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave, and soon started dating. They got married in 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 with a joint statement, without revealing the reason behind the split. Earlier this year, Chaitanya confirmed that the divorce came through last year and they have been legally single for a year now.

“They have moved on in their life, and are not looking to patch up. They have made peace with the fact that they can’t be together, and cherish the moments they spent together as a couple. So, there is no chance of reconciliation between them. Their families also have accepted this and are not even trying to help them patch up or anything,” adds the source.

The insider adds, “At the moment, they are busy with their life. Samantha is focusing on her health and travelling the world, while Naga is keeping himself busy and going strong with his actor girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala”.

At the moment, Samantha shared that she was in Dubai.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON