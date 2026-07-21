FIFA World Cup 2026: Delhi comes alive as Spain beats Argentina in final

High energy, loud cheers, and non-stop drama — Delhi’s football fandom was on full display as sports lovers gathered at Instituto Cervantes New Delhi to catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals clash between Spain and Argentina.

Sharing in the nail-biting tension, the Ambassador of Spain to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, said during half-game, "I think it’s quite a good game, quite fast and quite hectic." Celebrating the victory after the final whistle, he added, "We are so happy. We played much better, we had the control of the ball and we really deserve it."

Meanwhile, Argentine pride ran equally deep across the city. The Ambassador of Argentina to India, Mariano Agustín Caucino served as the chief guest at a screening at the Press Club of India before heading out to a private screening with his wife, Barbara Paula Urdampilleta.

He shared with us post match, "We are grateful to Messi and the whole Argentine team for their great play and for the great joy they gave to our People. At the same time, we want to congratulate Spain for their remarkable match and we must thank the Indian People for its heartfelt support."