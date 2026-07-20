Who is Andrew Arrabaca? US Army veteran in custody for setting off ‘incendiary device’ at NYC's 26 Federal Plaza

43-year-old Andrew Arrabaca was identified as the suspect who set off incendiary devices at the 26 Federal Plaza in New York City on Monday morning. FBI said that its Joint Terrorism Task Force is investigating the incident as a possible act of terrorism. Representational. (Unsplash)

New York's NBC4 confirmed citing four sources that the man in question is Andrew Arrabaca. He served in the National Guard and the US Army, the report added citing a US official.

The report noted that Arabaca is a possible activist campaigning against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in New York City. The FBI's Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle said the suspect had a placard in his hand, which read, "ICE Off Our Streets." But, so far, the FBI has not confirmed the motive of the attack Monday morning.

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Why Did Andrew Arrabaca Allegedly Target 26 Federal Plaza? FBI boss Kash Patel said in a post on social media that the FBI's JTTF is investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack. But so far, no details regarding the investigation have been made public. The sources cited by NBC4 New York stated that Andrew Arrabaca had a history of "emotional issues," though no further details about what they could be were revealed.

FBI's Assistant Director James Barnacle said that Arrabaca allegedly poured a liquid at the entrance of the building and set it on fire using fireworks. It resulted in a massive fire and smoke. Early Monday morning, those in the buildings opposite 26 Federal Plaza, at the corner of Lafayette and Duane Streets, shared videos of the incident on social media.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said in his post that two people suffered minor injuries. “This morning an individual deployed an incendiary device outside of 26 Federal Plaza in New York.” he wrote. "The individual is in custody and two minor injuries reported thus far. FBI JTTF is investigating the incident.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the incident "deeply disturbing" in a statement on social media. "What occurred outside 26 Federal Plaza this morning was deeply disturbing," he wrote. "I’m relieved no one was seriously injured and that a suspect is in custody. My team is in touch with the NYPD, and we will support the federal investigation."