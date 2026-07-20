What is tanmaxxing? Top dermatologists warn against new viral trend, ‘It is very dangerous’

Dermatologists have sounded the alarm regarding "tanmaxxing," an emerging trend on social media focused on attaining the darkest tan possible this summer. Despite warnings, the trend of tanmaxxing—extreme sun exposure and tanning—is growing. Dermatologists emphasize the dangers of UV damage, which can lead to skin cancer and premature aging. (Unsplash) Tanmaxxing, a concept derived from the self-improvement movement known as "looksmaxxing," motivates people to attain the deepest tan achievable through extreme methods. This encompasses scheduling sunbathing sessions during peak UV hours, utilizing sunbeds, enduring prolonged periods in the sun, neglecting sun protection, and applying tan-boosting oils while tanning. Social media users are coining the term "taxmaxxing" to chronicle their pursuit of an ideal summer glow, whereas dermatologists have referred to it as “sun damage disguised as a beauty trick.”

Dr. Silvina Pugliese warns against tanmaxxing trend Dr. Silvina Pugliese, a clinical associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, informed News 12 that continuous exposure to ultraviolet rays not only increases the likelihood of developing skin cancer but also accelerates premature aging, resulting in wrinkles and other enduring cellular harm. “The long-term ramifications can actually be quite detrimental,” Pugliese stated. “Your skin will age more quickly with regular routine and extensive UV exposure.” In an interview with CBS News, another dermatologist Dr. Rachel Nazarian called the trend “very dangerous”. Also Read: NYC explosion sparks fire near 26 Federal Plaza building; Chilling details on suspect out

Long Island nurse speaks about tanmaxxing trend Jessica Saggio, a nurse from Long Island, informed News 12 that she previously engaged in behaviors that social media users are currently advocating, including spending extended periods sunbathing and applying tanning oil to enhance her tan. However, she conveyed to the outlet that her medical school education prompted her to reconsider the dangers associated with UV damage and the negative impact of her previous habits. “I went to nursing school, I was like, wait a second. I should be protecting my skin,” she said. “I would be doing the same thing that they would be doing,” Saggio stated regarding tanmaxxing. “I do love to tan and I love to be in the sun, but unfortunately, not everybody's skin type is the same.”