Echo to The Bachelor: Release dates of America's must watch TV shows in 2024

America's film and Television industry is stepping into 2024 with a lot of excitement and buzz after months' long lull following the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. All the disruptions have now ended and it's time to restart indulging in your best entertainment doses. So sit back and relax as we help you guide through all that's expected in the world of TV entertainment in the year 2024 for US audience. List of the top 10 TV shows of 2024 with when and where to watch details

Echo: Release date Jan. 9 on Disney+ and Hulu

Echo is the new entrant in Disney+'s growing list of Marvel Studios series. This one is much darker than some past MCU shows and comes with a TV-MA rating, warning viewers to prepare for bloody fights and intense scenes.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Criminal Record: Release date Jan. 12 on Apple TV+

This London-based crime drama starring Peter Capaldi and Cush Jumbo as detectives with clashing justice views is a must watch on Apple TV+. It intricately investigates an old murder case, leading to conflict and mystery.

True Detective- Night Country: Release date Jan 14 on HBO

After a 5-year break this anthology series returns with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. The estranged couple turned detectives unravel a case of eight mysteriously frozen men, entwined with psychological horror.

Death and Other Details: Release date Jan 16 on Hulu

It's a murder mystery with Mandy Patinkin as detective Rufus Cotesworth aboard a Mediterranean cruise. Catch the drama as he teams up with prime suspect Imogene Scott to solve a murder.

The Bachelor: Release date Jan. 22 on ABC

Season 28 of the popular reality show begins next month with Joey Graziadei, a tennis pro seeking love. The series promises romance and drama, including a shocking, unprecedented finale.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans: Release date Jan. 31 on FX

Ryan Murphy’s anthology returns. Centers on Truman Capote's fallout with New York socialites, starring Naomi Watts and Diane Lane. Based on “Capote's Women” by Laurence Leamer.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Release date Feb. 2 on Amazon Prime Video

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have reimagined this action-comedy as it spies in an arranged marriage juggle between domestic life and secret missions.

Tracker: Release date Feb. 11 on CBS

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw is a "lone-wolf survivalist" and "reward seeker" in this interesting show as he travels the U.S., helping solve private and public crimes.

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Release date Feb 22 on Netflix

This is a live-action adaptation of the 2005 Academy award winning animation. The show captures Aang, Katara, and Sokka as they embark on a journey to restore world peace, tackling war and destruction.

Fallout: Release date April 12 on Amazon Prime Video

This post-apocalyptic drama is based on the video game as it focuses on Vault Dweller Lucy exploring the world above, starring Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and Walton Goggins.