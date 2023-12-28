BTS' Jungkook spends most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart with Standing Next to You

Famous K-pop idol Jungkook is reigning across the charts once again. On December 27, the BTS star's Standing Next You clinched the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. With this latest feat, Jungkook has tied Miley Cyrus's record for spending most weeks at the top spot. This achievement means that the 26-year-old singer's lead single from his solo debut album GOLDEN was this week's best-selling song in the United States. Jungkook spends the most weeks at no. 1 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart(Photo by Twitter/RituKookie)

Jungkook spends most weeks at the No. 1 spot

The 3D singer released his latest album, GOLDEN, on November 3 last month. Till now, Standing Next to You, the album's title track has spent five non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Previously, Cyrus held the record for spending most weeks on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart with her latest single Flowers. However, it has spent seven weeks on the chart overall. The track also debuted at No. 39 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart.

ALSO READ: China Year End Awards 2023: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo win big, check out full list of winners

Meanwhile, on the Billboard’s Hot 100, Standing Next to You climbed back up to the No. 79 for the seventh consecutive week. Moreover, Jungkook also became the first Korean soloist in history to spend seven weeks in the top 50 with GOLDEN ranking 39 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Fans congratulate Jungkook for impressive record

Soon after the news broke, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the Seven hitmaker. One user highlighted his recent achievements and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Jungkook also landed three songs each on both of Billboard’s global charts. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “Standing Next to You” came in at No. 11, “Seven” (featuring Latto) at No. 12, and “3D” at No. 36; on the Global 200, “Standing Next to You” charted at No. 17, “Seven” at No. 29, and “3D” at No. 63.”

Another user said, “Slay king Jungkook!!! The most successful and biggest kpop artist in the world!!” One more said, “Wow, this is amazing. More wins.” Yet another fan wrote, “Jungkook another day another slay.”