Percy Jackson and the Olympians among five most watched shows of 2023 on Disney+, Hulu

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is streaming and it has secured the top five most-watched season premieres in all of 2023 on Disney+ and Hulu with only its first episode. As per a report on Variety, the show has brought in 13.3 million views in its first six days since its premiere on the streaming platforms. Also read: Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast on getting diversity right in the new Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians is available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Vs other shows

Besides Percy Jackson and the Olympians, other shows which debuted on Disney+ this year include The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka and Secret Invasion. On the other hand, Hulu saw releases of The Bear Season 2, Only Murders in the Building Season 3, The Kardashians Seasons 3 and 4, American Horror Stories Season 3, the Futurama reboot and others.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The report also pointed out, that Ahsoka marked a slightly higher viewership in five days of viewing with 14 million viewers. In Comparison, Loki Season 2 witnessed 10.9 million viewers in just three days. However, the numbers recorded by Percy Jackson remain impressive as the show aims to find an audience between 8 to 12 years old (middle graders), reportedly, while both Ahsoka and Loki aimed at a much larger group of adult audiences. Clearly, Percy Jackson has found a bigger audience than expected.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s novels. It also became the most-watched premiere of all time for Disney Branded Television which includes shows like High School Musical: The Series.

The show has received positive reviews from critics and audiences so far. Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, the show is backed by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson and the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians premiered so far its first two episodes on December 19 on Disney+. A new episode will stream every Tuesday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place