Loki Season 2 first reviews: Critics hail Tom Hiddleston show as ‘amazing’, single out Ke Huy Quan as a scene stealer

The first reviews of the second season of Loki are out! Critics have given a thumbs up to the much-awaited follow up starring Tom Hiddleston. Critics who have seen the first four episodes have given a strong positive reaction to the second season calling it 'intense' and 'powerful' while many also praising the directing duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead for granting 'emotional depths' to the storyline. (Also read: Loki Season 2 teaser trailer: Tom Hiddleston is pulled into multiverse mayhem. Watch) Tom Hiddleston in a still from Loki Season 2.

About the series

The first season came to an end with the multiverse breaking and a variant of Loki coming to terms about his whereabouts. The synopsis of the second season reads, "'Loki' Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

First reviews

Hailing the show, Jenna Anderson from Comicbook.com said, "Loki' Season 2 is, by far, my favorite thing Disney+ has released this year. The cinematography is outstanding, and the cast does a great job of carrying what could be a very overwhelming plot. It’s not flawless, but I dig it."

Meanwhile, Erik Swann from Cinema Blend said, "He Who Remains is gone, but 'Loki' remains must-see TV! I've seen Season 2's first four episodes, and they're just as kooky, charming, funny and sweet as one would hope. Eric Martin takes on EP duties and skillfully builds on the show's mythology. Fans are in for a wild ride."

Rob Keyes of Screen Rant said, "Watched the first four (out of six) episodes for #Loki season 2 and loved it. I didn't love first season and this is better, faster, and takes bigger swings. Depending how they followup the WILD fourth episode, it might be the best Marvel Studios show on Disney+. Much needed."

Josh Martin-Jones from The Streamer spoke highly of the casting and said, "#Loki S2 continues the timey-wimey excellence that I loved from the first season with a new, exciting plot which isn't afraid to take risks when the story requires it and delivers on every expectation. Ke Huy Quan is easily the highlight for me, as TVA member OB. Great casting!"

Newcomer Ke Huy Quan was singled out for praise. Kirsten Acuna from Insider wrote, "Watched the first 4 eps of #Loki season 2. Not exactly what I expected given season 1's end. Love seeing Hiddleston + Wilson back together, but it's a bit tough to follow at times. (Had to rewatch some of it twice.) Too much McDonald's. Ke Huy Quan is the show's best addition."

Season 2 of Loki is set to air on Disney+ on October 6, with weekly releases ahead.

