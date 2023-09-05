Loki Season 2 teaser trailer: Tom Hiddleston is pulled into multiverse mayhem. Watch

The teaser trailer of Loki Season 2 is here. On Monday, Marvel Studios officially released a new trailer for Loki Season 2 featuring the titular character played once again by Tom Hiddleston. He has to warn the universe about Kang's presence and prevent him from taking over the multiverse. "What I am about to tell you, is going to be hard to believe... again," he says. (Also read: Loki Season 2 teaser out - Fan reactions, where to watch, plot and more!) A still from the new teaser trailer.

About Season 2

The short teaser trailer of Loki Season 2 gives fans a glimpse of the adventures that are in store, taking cues from where Season 1 came to an end. Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie warns that “everything is turning to sh**.” Mobius (Owen Wilson) is also back to assist Loki, but since this time around, Loki might be in a different timeline, it is unclear whether or not Mobius is still the same. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan is the new addition to the cast, as he stars as Ouroboros, "OB", a TVA technician. In the meantime, Loki has to navigate an ever-expanding multiverse and warn the universe about potential danger.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, many fans added to the comments enthusiastically. One said, "I'm really excited to see him use more of his powers. I think they were very underutilized in the movies so it's really cool to see all he can do besides shape-shifting." A fan added, "It seems like they’re going to show more of Loki’s powers and different locations that look interesting, can’t wait!!!" Another said, "I CANT even explain how excited I am, I can’t wait for season 2 I just know it’s gonna be amazing." A comment read, "Oh my god, I cannot wait for this show. This looks absolutely incredible." "This looks to be greater than season one! The origin of Kang, and the question of how (and if) Loki is moving through time ties in with that. This might become my favorite Hiddleston/Owen time travel show this side of 'Midnight in Paris'!" exclaimed a second fan.

Season 2 of Loki is set to air on Disney+ on October 6, with weekly releases ahead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON