Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+: All about release date, trailer, cast and more

It is time! The Percy Jackson universe is finally expanding. A much-awaited Percy Jackson live-action series is currently in development, titled “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”, with author Rick Riordan at the helm. The first season focuses on the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief,

While there have been two books that were adapted into films, namely Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, many including Rick himself were left dissatisfied with the onscreen portrayal of the stories.

Since then the legend fans have been requesting another chance at adaptation of the beloved series and it seems their wishes have finally come true.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians trailer

On Friday, August 18, 2023, the second teaser trailer for the series was released. “The gods are waiting.” reads the onscreen text as Percy descends in a mystical elevator in the opening of the trailer.

Fans got a sneak peek at the first teaser trailer on September 10, 2022, at Disney's D23 Expo. Narrated by Percy himself, the clip featured him walking into Camp Half-Blood.

What is Percy Jackson about?

The Percy Jackson series adapts Greek mythology for the twenty-first century by focusing on a 12-year-old boy named Percy Jackson who learns he is a demigod, a being who is both human and divine. Over the course of the series, Percy and his friends Annabeth and Grover journey beyond the mortal world to prevent a war between the Olympian gods.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first season focuses on the first book in the series, The Lightning Thief, where Percy is coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers.

When does Percy Jackson come out?

“In celebration of Percy Jackson's birthday,” Disney+ revealed that the series will debut on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The production of the series had officially begun back in June 2022.

How many episodes will the series feature?

Season 1 of the series will have eight episodes, starting with a two-episode premiere followed by new episodes weekly.

The cast of Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Walker Scobell, who was 13 at the time of the filming will play Percy Jackson for the new generation. The actor has previously been applauded for his performance in Netflix's sci-fi adventure film The Adam Project.

As reported by Variety, Aryan Simhadri will be playing Grover along with Leah Sava Jeffries playing Annabeth. Thus, completing the main trio of the saga.

Rick Riordan, author of the YA fantasy legend is involved “in every aspect” of what he deems a “live-action series of the highest quality.” He regularly shares updates regarding the series on his website, rickriordan.com

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop