NewJeans, BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and more dominate Billboard's World Albums Chart

Billboard recently published its World Albums Chart for the week, ending on December 16 and the top spots on the chart are dominated by iconic K-pop bands.

ATEEZ

At No.1 on the chart was ATEEZ's new album ‘THE WORLD EP.FIN" WILL.’ The album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart this week.

STRAY KIDS

The band's latest mini album ‘ROCKSTAR’ retained its position at No.2 in the fourth week of being on the chart. It also remained in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 for the fourth consecutive week.

Additionally, ‘5-STAR’ ranked at No.10 for the 27th week.

ENHYPHEN

The boy band's new mini album ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ dominated the No.3 spot on this chart for the third week and Billboard 200 at No.137 for the third week.

NewJeans

‘Get Up’ retained its No.4 position on the chart for the 20th consecutive week. It also spent the 20th week on Billboard 200, making the band the third K-pop artist in history to chart an album for 20 weeks.

The band's debut EP ‘New Jenas’ rounded up in the top 15 in the 45th non-consecutive week on the chart.

TXT

‘The Name Chapter: FREEFALL,’ TXT's latest album dominated the chart for the eighth week at No.5.

SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's ‘SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN’ marked its seventh week on the chart at No.6.

BTS

While the group itself is on a hiatus, its 2022 anthology album ‘Proof’ has remained on the chart for the 78th week and climbed back to No.7.

aespa

‘Drama’ took the No.11 spot for the fourth week on the chart.

NCT127

The band's ‘Fact Check’ ranked at No.12 for the ninth week.

FIFTY FIFTY

‘The Beginning’ re-entered the chart at No.13, marking it's 10th non-consecutive week on the chart.

LE SSERAFIM

‘UNFORGIVEN’ re-entered at No.14.