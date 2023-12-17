The One Piece: Netflix announces original manga series featuring East Blue arc | Watch teaser trailer

It seems Monkey D. Luffy's adventures are yet to subside… On the second day of Jump Festa 2024, December 17, 2023, Netflix announced ‘THE ONE PIECE,’ a recreation of the original ‘One Piece’ manga in collaboration with WIT Studio.

To commemorate the anime's 25 successful years, the streaming giant released a teaser trailer for the upcoming series which will begin from the East Blue Arc.

The anime will be produced by the renowned WIT Studio, who has previously worked on hit productions like SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3).

THE ONE PIECE: Teaser Trailer

“The legend that began 25 years ago, spread far and wide in this interconnected world. Let's embark on a journey once again!”

The teaser trailer of the upcoming series begins with a short reminiscence of the history of the anime and moves on to show an animator drawing a scene on paper with the manga by their side.

“With an all new animation team, get ready for a fresh new remake.”

At last, we hear the voice of the fan-favourite, Monkey, who says: “First things first, I've got to get a crew. I think about 10 men should do. ”

Watch the teaser trailer below:

THE ONE PIECE: Plot

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy an aspiring pirate who sets on a sailing journey with his crew in search of the enigmatic One Piece treasure. However, there's one interesting feature Luffy has, he is made of rubber. With stretchy limbs and peculiar skills, he fights dangerous rivals and villains that he and his crew encounter during their journey.

THE ONE PIECE: EAST BLUE SAGA

The East Blue is the introductory saga of the manga and 1999 anime series, where fans first meet Luffy. Named after an expansive ocean, the East Blue is the birthplace of the infamous pirate Gold Roger, who inspires Luffy to become a pirate himself and find the One Piece treasure. It’s in this chapter where Luffy meets his ragtag pirate crew, dubbing them the Straw Hats.

THE ONE PIECE: Release Date

Currently, in production, the anime will be streamed worldwide on Netflix, with Shueisha, Fuji Television Network and Toei Animation Co. part of its production committee.