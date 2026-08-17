The Apartment Job ending explained: Ji Sung’s Park Hae Kang takes down Chung Won; Ha Ri romance left unresolved

The story followed Park Hae Kang, a former gang boss who desperately needed 10 billion won to save his mentor and father figure, Park Yong Man (Jung Jin Young). Under pressure from a corrupt police commissioner, he decided to steal the 17.8 billion won ($12.58 million) maintenance reserve fund of his luxury apartment complex. But to get access to it, he first had to win the residents’ association election and convince everyone that he was a respectable family man.

South Korean crime-comedy series The Apartment Job on Netflix came to an end after 12 episodes, bringing Park Hae Kang’s ( Ji Sung ) journey to a fitting conclusion. The series premiered on July 11 and wrapped up on August 16, taking viewers through six weeks of crime, chaos, unexpected twists and plenty of humour. It was not always a smooth ride, with some episodes feeling more engaging than others and a few stretches slowing the story down. However, the strong performances often helped carry the show through its weaker moments. Here’s how the K-drama ended and what happened to Hae Kang and the rest of the characters in the finale. [ Warning : This article contains spoilers ].

As the episodes progressed, Hae Kang discovered that the reserve fund was tied to a larger financial scam, putting his fake family in direct conflict with Chung Won and forcing him to rethink who the real criminals were.

Keeping up the act was harder than expected as Hae Kang grew closer to the residents and discovered the apartment was hiding plenty of secrets. He soon came up against Lee Chung Won (Park Byung Eun), the wealthy penthouse owner and CEO of a construction company, who was also after the reserve fund, and Jang Suk Jin (Moon So Ri), a sharp-eyed resident who seemed to know everything happening in the building.

To create that image, Hae Kang hired Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yoon Kyung), an aspiring lawyer who worked part-time at a law firm’s free legal consultation centre, to pose as his wife for three months. His former gang members Kim Gyeong Nam (Jung Soon Won), Je Gil (Hwang Hee) and Big Doong (Kim Kyu Won) joined the plan, while Gyeong Buk (Kim Han Gyeol), Gyeong Nam's son, played Hae Kang and Ha Ri's son. Hwang In Sik aka Lizard (Kim Won Hae), a wanted man linked to the search for a hidden fortune, also became part of their fake family.

Hae Kang and his team then focused on exposing Chung Won and recovering the stolen money. In a major twist, they discovered that the cash had been hidden inside one of the 9,800 apartments in the complex. Hae Kang tracked it down by studying unusual utility records. Lizard (Kim Won Hae) also appeared to betray him, but it was revealed that he had actually been kidnapped by Chung Won and used as bait. Hae Kang rescued him, and the team finally brought Chung Won’s operation down.

The finale took a darker turn when Hae Kang discovered that Chung Won was behind Park Yong Man’s death. Yong Man was murdered in the hospital after calling out Chung Won’s tough exterior and telling him he was nothing more than a scared little boy. Unable to handle the truth, Chung Won killed him, making the battle deeply personal for Hae Kang.

Ending explained Three years after Chung Won was arrested and his company collapsed, Hae Kang had completely walked away from his life as a gangster. He reopened the Jeong Law Office, where he took up a new role as a corruption audit manager, using his experience to help apartment complexes uncover financial fraud and protect residents from being cheated.

Ha Ri, meanwhile, had built a successful career as a lawyer at a major firm. However, even with her working at a big firm, Hae Kang approached her to join him at the Jeong Law Office, as he knew it would take time before he could properly sign the necessary papers because of his criminal past. Their relationship was also left intentionally unresolved. The finale never confirmed whether they remained in regular contact or eventually became a couple, leaving viewers to decide what happened between them.

The rest of the characters also got their own happy endings. Je Gil returned to law school, while Gyeong Nam became open to love again and grew closer to Ha Ri’s sister, Kang Ha Jeong (Ryu Hyun Kyung). Ha Jeong also achieved her dream of opening a bakery after her time working at the apartment complex, with the finale hinting that she and Gyeong Nam may have eventually gotten married.

The final scene brought Hae Kang’s journey full circle. He took on another corruption case, but this time, he was on the other side of the law. The skills he once used to trick and con people were now helping him protect them. It was a fitting end for a character who had spent the series trying to escape his past. The Apartment Job closed on a warm and hopeful note, while still leaving just enough room for Hae Kang to have another adventure in the future.