Govinda performs at Pattaya club amid feud with wife Sunita Ahuja; fans say, ‘better than doing pan masala ads’
Govinda recently performed at a Pattaya club, receiving mixed response from fans regarding the appropriateness of his appearance.
Bollywood actor Govinda has been making headlines after making a public appearance with actor Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has repeatedly spoken about his alleged affair with the debutant actor of his comeback film. Amid his ongoing feud with Sunita, Govinda was recently seen performing at a club in Pattaya, Thailand.
Govinda dances at a club
A video of Govinda dancing at a club in Pattaya has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor is seen performing with background dancers to some of his popular songs during an Independence Day celebration at the club. Govinda danced to tracks from his hit 90s films, including songs such as Soni De Nakhre and Sone Lagde. He was seen dressed in a black-and-white suit as he showcased his trademark dance moves.
Internet reacts
Fans had mixed reactions to Govinda's performance. While many enjoyed watching the actor dance, others felt that performing at a club did not suit his stature as a superstar. One comment read, "Feeling bad for this superstar… performing in club 😂"
Another fan defended Govinda and wrote, "Nothing wrong in earning money, at least he is coming back on his own feet." One more social media user compared the performance to the recent controversy surrounding superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn endorsing pan masala brands, writing, “Better than Pan masala Ad.” Another comment read, "My hero no.1 forever. 😍" One more fan wrote, "Super celebrity govinda."
Govinda-Sunita Ahuja row
Sunita Ahuja recently called Govinda the 'sugar daddy' of Komal Rani Swarnkar after the two made an appearance together at the airport. Reacting to their public appearance, she said, "“The picture must be made first (laughs). Promotions occur after a film is made. But without promotions…now what can I say? He’s roaming with a girl his daughter’s age; he should be ashamed. He must have a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich; at least dress properly. Look at us dressed so stylishly.) Very bad, he’s lost his mind.”
Govinda responded to Sunita's comments and asked her to stay within her limits. He said, "Everyone is aware of the group and gang behind you, and they will soon come out in the open. You may need me in the future as well, so please stop making such statements and running this podcast to humiliate me. Please know your limits."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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