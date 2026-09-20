Filmmaker who introduced Deepika Padukone says she was always destined to go global: ‘I saw focus, hunger, discipline’
While Om Shanti Om made Deepika Padukone a household name, the actor's debut was not in the Hindi film industry.
The doe-eyed Shantipriya and Sandy in Farah Khan’s 2007 hit Om Shanti Om might have made Deepika Padukone a household name, but that wasn’t her debut. The actor, whose mother tongue is Konkani, debuted in the film industry with a comparatively lesser-known Kannada film. Starring one of Sandalwood’s superstars, Upendra, it was a commercial success at the box office.
Filmmaker who introduced Deepika Padukone
Indrajit Lankesh was the director who introduced Deepika to the film industry with his 2006 hit Aishwarya, an official remake of Nagarjuna’s Telugu hit Manmadhudu (2002), with portions inspired by Suriya’s Tamil hit Ghajini (2005).
Indrajit played badminton with Deepika before he became a director and she became an actor. The actor’s father is badminton pro Prakash Padukone, and she played the sport as a teenager in championships. The director recently told TOI, “I was actually playing badminton with Deepika back when she was playing for the state. Later, I became a director, and she became an actor. When I was already four films old as a director, I wanted to sign her. She was a model at that time, and the day I met her to narrate Aishwarya, I knew she was a star in the making,” he recalled.
Indrajit says he was so impressed by her focus and professionalism even before she faced the camera that he knew she was destined to go global. “I saw the focus, hunger, ambition and discipline in her. I actually told her while shooting that I didn't think she would be limited to Kannada or Bollywood; I felt she had what it takes to become a global star,” he said. The director also spoke about the actor’s 8-hour working day mandate, stating that he ‘entirely agrees’ with her. Indrajit also claimed that when actors shoot beyond eight hours, it shows on camera.
Motherhood and career
After Om Shanti Om, Deepika has starred in films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull and Cocktail. In 2017, she ventured into Hollywood, starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. Her most recent films were Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD in Telugu in 2024.
Deepika and Ranveer had been dating since 2012 after they fell in love while shooting Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They married in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. In September 2024, their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, was born. On September 19 this year, the couple announced the birth of their second child, another daughter.
Deepika now has Siddharth’s King with Shah Rukh Khan lined up, as well as Atlee’s Telugu film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Inradjit now has a Hindi film titled Jai Hind Jai Sindh: A Love Story lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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