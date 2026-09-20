Salman Khan hits out at pressure on celebrities to comment on politics on Bigg Boss 20: ‘Why should we get into this?’
The actor called out paid trolling, film reviews and the pressure on celebrities to comment on every issue on Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20.
Salman Khan had plenty to say about online trolling during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor spoke about the comments made about his weight and appearance, but also took the conversation further, calling out alleged paid trolling, film reviews and the pressure on celebrities to comment on every issue. The actor also questioned why celebrities should comment on politics. Since the episode aired last night, the actor's clips have gone viral on social media.
Salman questions paid trolling and film reviews
Salman claimed that his team and fan clubs are aware of who is behind some of the trolling directed at him, but said they generally choose not to respond. He also alleged that people within the film industry could be encouraging such campaigns.
He said, “I know who trolls me. We have so many fan clubs that we know who does what. We just choose not to react. They are making money by putting you down, and there might be heroes or producers who would encourage this by paying some money. Then people talk about corruption. For money, they give four or five stars to films. That is also a huge corruption. So are you in any position to talk about ethics or morals?”
Salman on celebrities and politics
Deep Dive
He also spoke about celebrities being asked to comment on political issues, saying that actors may choose not to get involved or may simply lack sufficient information about a particular matter. Salman questioned why journalists should expect celebrities to give an opinion just because they are being asked.
“On the other hand, there are people who also do good work on social media. I feel nice seeing that. While the industry people don't react, some don't want to comment on the political aspect of what is happening in the country. We don't want to do it, it's our wish. We might not have the knowledge or don't want to get into this. Why should we get into this? So that one journalist asks, and everyone runs it for TRP. I don't want to be a part of that. It is your job: you go find out what the truth is, and you come tell us. You have to inform us, tell us. You don't have to bring us into it by asking for our opinion or comment. But they want trolls,” he added.
Bigg Boss 20 airs on JioHotstar and Colors TV.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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