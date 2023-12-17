Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, announced at Jump Festa 2024 | Watch teaser trailer

Jump Festa 2024 is turning out to be the most eventful for Japanese manga and anime fans. The Chainsaw Man stage took place on December 17 at 3:30 p.m. JST at the RED Super Stage for roughly 40 minutes.

Many exciting announcements like the release of My Hero Academia Season 7, a new special and a new movie for the anime series were made on the first day of the two-day event being held in Tokyo.

On December 17, Netflix announced a new anime series, ‘The One Piece’ a remake of the original manga series starting from the East Blue Arc in collaboration with WIT Studio.

Jump Festa 2024: Chainsaw Man movie and upcoming manga volume

The next big and much-awaited news is the announcement of a movie for the Chainsaw Man series. The Chainsaw Man stage took place on December 17 at 3:30 p.m. JST at the RED Super Stage for roughly 40 minutes.

Kikunosuke Toya (Denji), Shogo Sakata (Aki Hayakawa), Tomori Kusunoki (Makima), and Ai Fairouz(Power) constituted the panel.

The event began with animated panels covering the anime's first season with voiceovers from the voice actors.

Next, a teaser and two-character visuals for the upcoming movie were launched.

Chainsaw Man Movie: Reza Arc, Trailer

Chainsaw Man Movie: Reza Arc, Voice Actor

Additionally, the voice actor for Reze, Reina Ueda joined the panel as the character visual for Reze was released.

The panellists spoke of Ueda's casting, and the decision from the studio to turn the Reze arc into a film instead of a second season. A second teaser visual was also revealed and then discussed.

They also shared their favourite scene from the upcoming movie with Ueda's being the infamous “city mouse and village mouse” dialogue. Kusunoki chose Denji and Makima's movie date, Toya chose the pool scene and Sakata chose Aki saving Angel Devil.

The manga's newest volume was announced and a message from mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto was read out loud by Toya. The message detailed the anime film Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade (1999) as the inspiration for Denji and Reze and encouraged everyone to watch it.