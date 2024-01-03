33rd Seoul Music Awards winners list: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin and V bag main awards

This year, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards was held on January 2 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It marks the first time in history that the prestigious South Korean award ceremony took place in a foreign country. The big winners for the night were BTS stars Jungkook, Jimin, and V, who all clinched Bonsang, the main award. Additionally, Kim Tae-hyung, a.k.a. V, also won the Fan Choice of the Year award. BTS at Grammy Awards: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope's first Grammy appearance.

Full list of winners at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

The boy band NCT DREAM won Daesang, the grand prize, for the second year in a row. Other big winners on Tuesday night were NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. Moreover, the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK won big as they clinched the World Best Artist Award. Apart from Jungkook, Jimin, and V's individual victories, BTS won the World Trend Artist Award as a group.

Here's the full list of winners at the 2024 award show:

Daesang (Grand Prize)

NCT DREAM

Best Album Award

SEVENTEEN

Best Song Award

NewJeans

Bonsang (Main Award)

aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jimin (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Kang Daniel, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, RIIZE, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, Sunmi, V (BTS), Young Tak, and ZEROBASEONE

World Best Artist Award

BLACKPINK

World Trend Artist Award

BTS

Rookie of the Year

RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE

Best Performance Award

Billie

Fan Choice of the Year

BTS’s V

OST Award

EXO’s Baekhyun for Hello from Dr. Romantic 3

Ballad Award

DAY6’s Young K

Band Award

Xdinary Heroes

Trot Award

Young Tak

R&B/Hip Hop Award

Dynamic Duo

Discovery of the Year

FIFTY FIFTY

K-Pop Special Award

Sandara Park

Global Producer Award

GOT7’s Mark, Youngjae, and BamBam

New Wave Star Award

KISS OF LIFE, PLAVE, and Yuju

Y Global Special Award

n.SSign

Popularity Award

Kim Ho Joong

Best Thai Artist

Fourth, Gemini, NuNew, and Zee Pruk