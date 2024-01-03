33rd Seoul Music Awards winners list: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin and V bag main awards
Other big winners on Tuesday night were BLACKPINK, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids
This year, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards was held on January 2 at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It marks the first time in history that the prestigious South Korean award ceremony took place in a foreign country. The big winners for the night were BTS stars Jungkook, Jimin, and V, who all clinched Bonsang, the main award. Additionally, Kim Tae-hyung, a.k.a. V, also won the Fan Choice of the Year award.
Full list of winners at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards
The boy band NCT DREAM won Daesang, the grand prize, for the second year in a row. Other big winners on Tuesday night were NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. Moreover, the famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK won big as they clinched the World Best Artist Award. Apart from Jungkook, Jimin, and V's individual victories, BTS won the World Trend Artist Award as a group.
Here's the full list of winners at the 2024 award show:
Daesang (Grand Prize)
NCT DREAM
Best Album Award
SEVENTEEN
Best Song Award
Bonsang (Main Award)
aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, Jimin (BTS), Jungkook (BTS), Kang Daniel, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, RIIZE, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, Sunmi, V (BTS), Young Tak, and ZEROBASEONE
World Best Artist Award
BLACKPINK
World Trend Artist Award
Rookie of the Year
RIIZE and ZEROBASEONE
Best Performance Award
Billie
Fan Choice of the Year
BTS’s V
OST Award
EXO’s Baekhyun for Hello from Dr. Romantic 3
Ballad Award
DAY6’s Young K
Band Award
Xdinary Heroes
Trot Award
Young Tak
R&B/Hip Hop Award
Dynamic Duo
Discovery of the Year
FIFTY FIFTY
K-Pop Special Award
Sandara Park
Global Producer Award
GOT7’s Mark, Youngjae, and BamBam
New Wave Star Award
KISS OF LIFE, PLAVE, and Yuju
Y Global Special Award
n.SSign
Popularity Award
Kim Ho Joong
Best Thai Artist
Fourth, Gemini, NuNew, and Zee Pruk