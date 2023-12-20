BTS' V becomes the new face for Compose Coffee, fans say ‘congrats king’

Before his mandatory military enlistment, Kim Taehyung a.k.a V clinched a deal with the Korean coffee brand, Compose Coffee. The cost-effective coffee manufacturer aims to gain international recognition by selecting the BTS star as its new model. The 27-year-old K-pop idol reportedly finished shooting advertisements on December 11, right before his army service, as per Naver News. BTS star Kim Taehyung a.k.a V becomes the new face for Compose Coffee(X, formerly Twitter)

BTS' V becomes the new face for Compose Coffee

Although the coffee brand finished filming with V in early December, the advertisements featuring the BTS star will be broadcast next year in January. To secure a deal with the K-pop sensation, Compose Coffee sought approval from its franchise owners. The decision to make him the brand's new face was well-received by the vast majority of franchise owners.

The Love Me Again singer remains a popular choice as a model for many brands. Recently, famous brands like Cartier, Celine, and Sim Invest sealed a deal with V. Due to Taehyung's wide fan base, Seoul Tourism released a promotional video for 2023 featuring the BTS singer earlier this year.

Fans congratulate BTS star V for his new ad deal

Following the news of V's collaboration with Compose Coffee, fans flocked to social media to congratulate the singer for adding another deal to his list of achievements this year. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “So it's official now .. i am glad to know this congratulations Taehyung and Compose coffee.”

Another fan dubbed the BTS star as, “The muse tht every brand craves.” Yet another fan quipped about their new-found love for the caffeinated beverage, “From now on I think I would fall in love with a coffee COMPOSE COFFEE MODEL V.” One more fan said, “The way the lines are going to be miles long. The way their sales are going to skyrocket.”