BTS’ V to serve in South Korea's counter-terrorism unit joining ‘the special task force’ for military enlistment: Report

BTS's V, RM, Jungkook, and Jimin are all set to embark on a new chapter of their life. The K-pop stars will be soon enlisting in the mandatory military services of South Korea. Amid reports about their enlistment date and details of joining special units, the spotlight is on Kim Taehyung, also known as V of BTS, for choosing to enlist in the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defense Command. For the unversed, BIGHIT MUSIC earlier issued a brief statement, confirming that the joining date of the K-pop idols is still in consideration. BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung shared update after stalking incident.

BTS's V to join counter-terrorism unit?

Taehyung is expected to report to the Nonsan Training Center on December 11 for basic military training before being assigned to his allocated unit, according to Dispatch. The SDT carries out high-stakes operations, including hostage rescues, counter-insurgency, and counter-terrorism missions. Additionally, the unit ensures VIP security and executes special operations under the directives of the ROK (Republic of Korea) President.

The management of BTS has not, however, formally confirmed any of these reports, which is important to stress. In response to the numerous reports, BIGHIT MUSIC issued a brief statement, stating that it is currently unable to verify any information regarding the members' duties.

BTS members' military positions:

This comes after reports circulated recently that Jimin and Jungkook had been accepted into the Army's 5th Infantry Division boot camp. What makes this even more interesting is that Jin, their oldest Hyung, is already working there as an assistant trainer, raising the prospect that he may eventually train his fellow bandmates. Both the Like Crazy and Seven singers will reportedly start their basic training from December 12. Meanwhile, RM and V will together enter the Nonsan Training Center on December 11 for the same.

September of this year marked the start of Suga's mandatory public service obligations. In Wonju, Gangwon province, J-hope is working as an assistant instructor at the New Recruit Training Center. Suga is not in the military and is working in the public sector due to a shoulder ailment.