Who is Jared Scheierl and where is he now? Survivor who helped crack Jacob Wetterling case returns in ABC's 20/20

A new ABC 20/20 episode, "Where Are You, Jacob?", has renewed public interest in the Jacob Wetterling case. The special also features an updated interview with Jared Scheierl, the Minnesota man whose survival and decades-long pursuit of justice played a pivotal role in solving the 1989 murder. Following Danny Heinrich's court admissions, Jared Scheierl speaks with the media in September 2016. (@CarolineLoweTV)

Scheierl was 12 years old when he was abducted at gunpoint and sexually assaulted by Heinrich near Cold Spring, Minnesota, on January 13, 1989. He survived the attack after Heinrich ordered him to run without looking back. Months later, 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted similarly and murdered.

On October 22, 1989, Jacob Wetterling was abducted while riding his bicycle with his younger brother and a friend near St. Joseph, Minnesota. Heinrich later confessed to sexually assaulting and killing the 11-year-old out of fear that the boy could identify him.

The case remained unsolved for nearly 27 years until investigators matched Heinrich's DNA with evidence preserved from Scheierl's assault. Heinrich later confessed to Jacob's abduction, sexual assault and murder as part of a federal plea agreement.

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Who is Jared Scheierl? Jared and his identical twin, Daniel Scheierl, were born on January 19, 1976. He grew up with his four siblings in a caring and encouraging home.

On January 13, 1989, days before his 13th birthday, he was abducted at gunpoint near Cold Spring by Danny Heinrich. Heinrich sexually assaulted him before ordering him to run without looking back.

Following the assault, Scheierl continued cooperating with investigators for decades. He repeatedly shared details of the attack, believing his experience could eventually identify the perpetrator.

The breakthrough came in 2016 after Heinrich's DNA matched biological evidence preserved from Scheierl's clothing.

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Where is Jared Scheierl now? During Heinrich's 2018 sentencing hearing, Scheierl described the lasting psychological impact of the assault. He spoke about decades of nightmares, anxiety and trauma that continued into adulthood.

His former wife, Lacey Scheierl, also testified. She said the emotional toll of the attack affected Jared's work, marriage and relationship with their three children. "I think that I lost my marriage because of what happened 29 years ago," she told the court, according to CBS.

Later that year, MPR news reported that a court awarded Scheierl more than $17 million in damages in a civil lawsuit against Heinrich. However, because Heinrich remains imprisoned, it is considered unlikely that the judgment will be collected.

According to his Facebook page, it appears Scheierl remains close to his children, including his daughter Madi. Family photos shared publicly have shown him taking trips across Minnesota.

In a post from 2025, Scheierl is seen thanking Madi for a picture she clicked and wrote, “Madi Scheierl you took that photo early on in Your artistic path, I'm glad to call you my daughter I love you now and forever.”