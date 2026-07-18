Where are Jacob Wetterling's siblings Trevor, Amy and Carmen now? Latest update amid ABC's new 20/20 episode

Jacob Wetterling's kidnapping case is back in focus as ABC released a new 20/20 episode titled Where Are You Jacob? on July 17, Friday. This has renewed interest in Wetterling's family, especially his siblings – Trevor, Amy and Carmen. Their parents are Patty and Jerry Wetterling. Jacob Wetterling was cycling back home with his brother, Trevor, and best friend, when the 11-year-old was kidnapped by a masked man. (X/@MSHPTrooperF)

Trevor is in special focus as he was with Jacob when the 11-year-old was kidnapped on October 22, 1989. Here's where Jacob's brother and sisters are at present.

Where are Trevor, Amy, and Carmen now? Latest update Trevor was 10 when Jacob was kidnapped. He was cycling back with his elder brother, and Aaron Larson, the latter's best friend from a convenience store in rural St. Joseph, Minnesota, when a man with a gun approached them.

The masked man kidnapped Jacob and told the other two to run home and not look back, threatening to shoot them if they didn't listen to his orders.

Trevor joined his sisters Amy and Carmen in penning What About Me? Coping with the Abduction of a Brother or Sister, in 2007. In 2016, Danny Heinrich confessed to kidnapping and killing Jacob. Trevor was in his 30s at the time.

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At present, he is a realtor at Metro Brokers, as per his Facebook profile. Wetterling's profile notes he lives in Centennial, Colorado, and is married to Trish Hansen Wetterling. His photos suggest Trevor has two kids of his own. He's shared posts about Jacob in the past, including photos captioned Jacob's Hope Lives, back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Amy and Carmen are both married, with CBS News reporting in 2007 that Amy has two young daughters. Their mother, Patty Wetterling, shared that Amy is a Special Education teacher. She reportedly lives in Minnesota. Amy was 13 when Jacob was kidnapped and said she was in need of friends then, and especially after she learned details of her brother's death, as per ABC13.

Carmen reportedly lives somewhere in the Midwestern US, but is largely a private person so not much details are known about her. Remembering Jacob, she had said “Jacob believed that people were good. And he lived his life centered on 11 simple traits.”

Meanwhile, Amy had added “Jacob inspires us every day. He believed in a fair and just world, a world where all children know they are special and deserve to be safe.”

Trevor, meanwhile, recalled the night of the kidnapping and its aftermath, back in 2007, saying “I sometimes have dreams about it that I don't really remember. There is an unknown, we really can't think differently until there is proof.”