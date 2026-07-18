Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj question authorities as Sonam Wangchuk forcefully taken amid hunger strike: ‘Shame’

Educator and scientist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike took a dramatic turn on its 21st day after the climate activist was taken from the protest site at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. The move quickly triggered strong reactions from members of the film industry, with Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj among those speaking out in support of Sonam Wangchuk and questioning the authorities' action. Delhi Police, however, maintained that he was admitted to the hospital on the advice of medical experts and in compliance with directions issued by the Delhi High Court, citing concerns over his declining health. Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj have questioned the authorities over Sonam Wangchuk's removal from CJP protest amid his hunger strike. ((PTI Photo/Salman Ali) )

What happened at Jantar Mantar? The protest site witnessed heightened tension after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Abhijeet Dipke accused the police of forcibly removing him and taking action against demonstrators. The development came a day after Sonam Wangchuk said he had lost nearly 20 per cent of his body weight but had no plans to end his fast, insisting he would continue until his demands were met.

After completing 20 days of fasting, Wangchuk released a video message urging people across the country to join the CJP's “Chalo Sansad” march on July 20. Calling it a peaceful movement, he said its success would ultimately depend on how many citizens came forward to stand with the students and participate in the march to Parliament.

Vishal Dadlani reacts with an emotional message Reacting to the incident, singer Vishal Dadlani shared a video on social media expressing his anger over Wangchuk being taken away from the protest site.

He said, “Dekhi hain kabhi aapne aisi kayarta? Sonam ji ko forcefully utha ke le gaye hain. Iss desh ka joh yeh log kar rahe hain, this is... It breaks my heart. Mere desh walon, kab jaagoge? Ab nahi jaagoge toh kab jaagoge? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him some way. Bheja fatt raha hain mera gusse se iss waqt.”

This translates to, “Have you ever seen such a thing? Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country, this is... It breaks my heart. People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him somehow. He is getting tired of my anger right now.”