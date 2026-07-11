Prakash Raj meets Sonam Wangchuk ‘in solidarity’; Chinmayi Sripaada hopes activist calls off hunger strike
Even as Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar while protesting with the Cockroach Janata Party, reactions have been varied.
It has been 22 days since the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) began their strike at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities for NEET, and 14 days since activist Sonam Wangchuk began his hunger strike. Actor Prakash made it clear that he stands ‘in solidarity’ with the cause and has even met Wangchuk. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada on the other hand, hopes the activist calls off his hunger strike.
Prakash Raj and Chinmayi Sripaada on Sonam Wangchuk
On Saturday, Prakash joined Wangchuk and the CJP for their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Posting pictures with the activist, the actor wrote, “In solidarity with the youngsters of my country at #JantarMantar @Wangchuk66 @Cockroachisback #justasking.” The pictures show the actor addressing the protesters on-site, interacting with them, and posing for a picture with Wangchuk.
Chinmayi also reacted to the news of Wangchuk’s hunger strike and an X (formerly Twitter) user hoping that the activist stays safe. Reposting their tweet, Chinmayi wrote, “I hope Sonam calls off his fast.” Explaining why she said that, she added, “No authority cares for him or any values and his life ends, it is one more person gone for good in a system selling lands forests and water to conglomerates.”
Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at the CJP protest
Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has said he is "just an ordinary citizen", not a "modern Gandhi" or a hero, urging people to become the "heroes" of their own lives instead of looking for someone else to lead, according to the news agency, PTI. According to a health update shared by the outfit, he has lost 7.5 kg since beginning the fast and his blood pressure was recorded at 106/74 mm Hg.
"Today, on the 13th day of my fast, I am not feeling as energetic as I was yesterday. I am feeling a little tired. It happens -- some days are better and some are not," he said in a video posted on Friday evening. "Many people call me the Gandhi of the 21st century or a modern Gandhi. Others call me a hero. These comments make me uncomfortable. I am neither Gandhi nor a hero. I am just an ordinary citizen who has tried to fulfil his responsibilities," he added.
Meanwhile, Prakash has been in the news recently for a case involving his alleged holding of multiple voter IDs. A Bengaluru court granted him conditional bail in the case on Friday. A non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against him in connection with the case.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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