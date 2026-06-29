Prakash Raj tells Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke to continue with his fight: ‘We stand by you’

On Monday, actor Prakash Raj showed his solidarity with the protest and backed Abhijeet Dipke and the protest. He reposted Abhijeet's X post where he had talked about a recent inquiry by Delhi Police. He wrote, "Aniket Patil a small entrepreneur has been distributing tea to the protesters at Jantar Mantar. Yesterday, three Delhi Police personnel tracked down his home and godown and visited them for an inquiry. Why Delhi Police is so interested in our chai-pani?"

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday began an indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar protest by the Cockroach Janta Party to press for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged exam irregularities, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke saying they would also raise the issue of accountability in the electoral system.

About the CJP protests The CJP has been holding demonstrations across the country, calling for the resignation of the Union education minister over alleged examination irregularities. The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to demand Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

Earlier this month in Bengaluru, Prakash joined the CJP protest and addressed the crowd. In a video shared by the official X account of Cockroach is Back, Prakash Raj was seen standing beside activist Sonam Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. He said, “The elected leaders should do their jobs! Why have you changed the equation? You are doing politics, we are supposed to do jobs. No! Youth of this country has decided to fight their fight. Youth of the country is Dalit. Uncles and aunties, you are ruling this country after retirement age. Go away. We the youngsters are fighting for our future. These youngsters are fighting for their dreams.”

He had earlier responded to an X user who noted that he could not attend the protests in Delhi. In response, he said, “Tried my best to be there and show my solidarity…but couldn’t come due to impending prior work .. always with the movement. I am extremely happy Cockroaches Rocked. Thank you dearest @Wangchuk66 for being there .. who else is better than you when it comes to the future of our education system.”

In Lucknow, Abhijeet Dipke told Hindustan Times, “We will continue the protest until the education minister resigns. I only want to appeal to the students to continue peaceful protest and join the mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar on June 20.” At the protest site, the CJP raised several slogans demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case, the CBSE's on-screen marking system-related alleged irregularities and other alleged examination related lapses.