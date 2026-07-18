Fans go wild over Priyanka Chopra's fierce first look Varanasi posters: ‘Jungli billi is back’

In Varanasi, Priyanka plays Mandakini, a “fierce, globetrotting character who is strong, vulnerable and unforgettable in equal measure.”

In complete contrast to her intense first look, Priyanka 's second poster captures her carefree and adventurous side. Dressed in a white crop top layered with an oversized beige shirt and black cargo pants, the actor is seen mid-air with her arms spread wide and a radiant smile lighting up her face. The picture is set against a backdrop of rolling mountains and an open grassland dotted with zebras and giraffes.

In one poster, Priyanka exudes a fierce, enigmatic aura. Dressed in a dramatic black corset-style ensemble with sheer, full sleeves, she sports a tousled updo, with loose strands of hair framing her face. Her piercing gaze, smoky eye makeup, and emerald statement earrings take the spotlight in the poster.

On Saturday, to celebrate Priyanka's birthday, the makers of Varanasi unveiled two brand-new posters featuring the actor, offering fans a fresh look at her character in the film. The posters were posted on the film’s social media handles, with a caption that read, “To more adventures…. more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon ♥️♥️.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra 's birthday turned into a double celebration for fans as fresh posters of her character, Mandakini, from SS Rajamouli ’s upcoming film Varanasi were released. With fierce eyes, warrior energy, and an unapologetically wild aura, Priyanka's latest look has sent social media into a frenzy, with fans calling it the return of the “jungli billi” on the big screen.

Fan reactions The posters have sent fans into a frenzy, with social media flooded with praise for Priyanka's striking transformation as Mandakini. One social media user wrote, “Female lead antagonist side ah???”, with another writing, “Can't believe I've been watching her films since I was a child, she's still ontop of her game”.

“Uff. She looks amazing,” one mentioned, with one writing, “Thats Priyanka Chopra's iconic Junglee billi look.”

“The first pic is giving mujhe junglee billiyan bahut pasand hai vibes,” one shared. Another wrote, “Priyanka looks very amazing action queen back is coming to the screens”.

“Two completely different looks, yet she owns both with the same confidence. That’s what makes Priyanka Chopra special,” another wrote. One mentioned, “From dancing with the wild to walking through fire Mandakini belongs to every world she steps into.”

One shared, “Mother is mothering”, with one wrote, “Hollywood looks priyanka”. Another shared, “Looks Amazing And Unique”, with one writing, “Omg, can't wait”.

What do we know about Varanasi Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans.

On June 27, the director revealed that Varanasi, unlike Baahubali, will be a standalone film rather than a franchise. When asked whether the project would be a single film or a franchise, Rajamouli said, “One film. Yes, one film.”

The makers unveiled the film's first glimpse at a grand event in Hyderabad last year, hinting at a story centred on time travel. Rajamouli has also confirmed that Mahesh Babu will portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Varanasi is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.