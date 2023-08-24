Another win for BTS' V: Love Me Again scores 1st at Mnet's M Countdown

A celebration ensues for the BTS ARMY. Kim Taehyung's single Love Me Again topped the chart at this week's M Countdown, Mnet's weekly music broadcast program. Kim proved to be the ultimate winner with 7,864 points.

Ahead of the release of the singer's solo album, Layover on September 8, 2023, this win is a big one for the singer and his fans since the release of the song on August 10, 2023.

Mnet, a South Korean television music channel, has begun the new season of M Countdown, a weekly music broadcast program. The show has a lineup of exciting performances, and the contenders for the top place on it this week were BTS's V with Love Me Again and STAYC with Bubble. However, Kim proved to be the ultimate winner with 7,864 points.

The lineup also included performances of Fast Forward by JEON SOMI, Cake by ITZY, Better Things by AESPA and many other artists.

Fans of the song and the singer could not keep calm on the single's success.

However, the singer could not be on the show considering his busy week ahead of his new album's release. Kim Taehyung has been in Japan for the promotion of Layover, which consists of six tracks named Rainy Days, Blue, Slow Dancing, For Us and more.

There have also been rumours that the K-pop star will be making his debut on his bandmate Suga's popular talk show Suchwita.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop