Hrithik Roshan backs Sonam Wangchuk amid hunger strike, calls for justice for students
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to react to a statement shared by the activist Sonam Wangchuk, who questioned the silence over the alleged exam paper leaks.
With Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike over alleged examination irregularities continuing to make headlines, support from the film fraternity is only getting stronger. After several Bollywood celebrities rallied behind the activist, Hrithik Roshan has now joined the chorus, voicing his support for Wangchuk and urging that justice be delivered to the students.
Hrithik Roshan comes out to support Wangchuk
On Friday, Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories to react to a statement shared by the activist, who questioned the silence over the alleged exam paper leaks. Hrithik reposted a reel of Wangchuk, which was shared by actor Lisa Ray, on his Instagram Stories.
In the reel, Wangchuk is heard saying, “When will you wake up? Twenty young souls have taken their own life. They worked hard all their lives to sincerely prepare and succeed in these examinations, and even those examinations were rigged. So, it means a lot for those young souls and their families, but also it means a lot for you, because the doctors who will treat you and your children are going to be those who cheated, who were never good for becoming a doctor. Same for engineers. They will build buildings in which your grandchildren will be buried alive. If you don’t raise your voice today, when I am taking the initiative, you are then perhaps condemned to keep dying like animals.”
Hrithik reacted to the reel, saying that Wangchuk's words resonated with him and expressing solidarity with the activist's message.
“This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies,” Hrithik wrote.
For those unaware, Hrithik portrayed celebrated mathematician and educator Anand Kumar in Vikas Bahl's Super 30, a film inspired by the teacher's journey of mentoring underprivileged students.
Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike
The Cockroach Janata Party has been protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and leaks during the NEET exams. Wangchuk joined them and began his indefinite hunger strike on June 28.
On Saturday, Delhi Police moved Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital. Police said the activist was shifted in compliance with Delhi high court directions and on the advice of medical experts because of his deteriorating health.
"As per orders of Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued; however, police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said on X. They also said they did not beat any of the protesters. The protest has entered its third week. Demonstrators demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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