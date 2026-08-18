Amitabh Bachchan recalls facing criticism for his height, even thrown out of set: ‘Tum bahut lambe ho, ghar jaao’

Amitabh Bachchan is often considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. The actor is known for his prolific work, having acted in numerous languages and won multiple awards for his body of work. But as the actor recalls, it was not always this easy when he started off in the industry decades ago. The veteran actor, currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, shared how he faced rejection and continued to struggle as a young actor in the industry. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18.

What Amitabh shared Amitabh was in conversation with Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Lovlina Borgohain, Jhandu Kumar, Sharmila Dhankar and Asmita Dey in a special episode of KBC. Asmita asked if Amitabh also had to face scolding on set like athletes when they make mistakes during training. In response, the actor candidly opened up about his struggle.

He said, “Humko badi daant padti hain, shuru-shuru mein toh bahut padi thi. ‘Tumko kuch aata nahi hai, acting-wacting, tum bahut lambe ho, jaake ghar jaao.’(I used to get scolded a lot. In the beginning, I was scolded immensely. They would tell me, ‘You don't know anything about acting, you are too tall, go back home’)."

‘Aise koi dialogue bolne ka tareeka hai?’ Amitabh went on to add, "Then when I finally got work, they would say, ‘Okay, fine, stand over there and say the dialogue.’ They would ask, ‘Is this any way to deliver a dialogue?’ They would scold and correct me, and slowly, I improved."

He also shared that he was scolded once for being late. “Usually, I try to reach the shoot on time. Once, I was late. The director was standing outside the set. I arrived in someone else's car because I did not have one at the time. When I reached, the director saw me and said the shooting had been packed up. He told me, ‘Get out of here,’ and asked me to leave," he concluded.

KBC premiered on August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with weekday episodes airing Monday to Friday. The new season is built around the theme ‘Sochna Padega’.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel.