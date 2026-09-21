Ayushmann Khurrana calls Yeh Prem Mol Liya a film for ‘Bharat, not India’, credits Sooraj Barjatya-Himesh Reshammiya

Ayushmann Khurrana had a very specific way of describing what makes Yeh Prem Mol Liya different. At the launch of the film’s title track in Mumbai on Sunday, the actor said Sooraj Barjatya’s new family entertainer is not simply an India-set story, but one that he believes will connect with “Bharat”. The event at the Royal Opera House brought together Ayushmann, Sharvari, Sooraj and composer Himesh Reshammiya, with the latter performing the new song live alongside a 25-piece orchestra. Why Ayushmann Khurrana believes Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a film for ‘Bharat, not India’.

The launch also offered a glimpse into the old-school musical charm Rajshri Films is bringing back with his latest film, while Ayushmann and Sharvari spoke about working with Reshammiya and stepping into a world built around family, relationships and tradition.

Ayushmann explains the ‘Bharat’ connection Ayushmann recalled the first time he heard Sooraj narrate the film. He admitted that even the title initially made him curious, especially after seeing people question it online. But the title track changed his mind.

Ayushmann said, “The remarkable thing is that Himesh understands emotions and the masses. Hardly any other contemporary composer understands the Indian public as well as he does. When I first went to hear the narration from Sooraj Sir, I questioned the title, Yeh Prem Mol Liya and even on Twitter, people were wondering about it. But then Sir played the title track, and I was convinced that there couldn't be a better title. It is so unique; this isn't just a film for India, but for 'Bharat.' And it will reach the heart of Bharat precisely because of this collaboration between Sooraj Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya.”

Sharvari praises Himesh’s music Sharvari, who is paired opposite Ayushmann in the film, also spoke about the experience of working with Reshammiya. She said his music has been part of her life since childhood and that the lyrics helped her understand her character better.

“It was an incredibly special experience for me and who isn't familiar with Himesh Sir's melodies? We’ve listened to them since childhood and still do today; it is such an honor to be able to perform to your song. There is a beautiful warmth that radiates from the music you create, and the lyrics have really helped me. I’ve always found that listening to the lyrics helps me truly connect with a character. So, I just want to say thank you, Sir,” she added.

The title track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, features Ayushmann and Sharvari and plays out against wedding celebrations and family gatherings, giving the song the familiar Rajshri visual language while introducing the new pair. The film also marks another collaboration between Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya, who previously worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Himesh revealed that the film currently has six songs, although he has been trying to convince Barjatya to add one more. “Film has 6 songs. I am pushing Sooraj ji for the seventh song for the longest time,” he said.