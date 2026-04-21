Ayushmann Khurrana is Sooraj Barjatya’s new ‘Prem’ opposite Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya; release date out

Also marking a reunion after over a decade are Sooraj R. Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya , who last collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Their previous outing delivered several memorable tracks, and with music being a key element in Barjatya’s films, expectations are high for Yeh Prem Mol Liya’s album.

The film's official title and release date were unveiled this Tuesday, with the makers confirming a theatrical arrival on November 27. Though first-look visuals of the lead pair remain under wraps, the announcement has already sparked considerable excitement, particularly among fans eager to see the beloved 'Prem' persona return to cinemas after more than a decade.

Filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya has locked his new ‘Prem’. After his anticipated reunion with Salman Khan did not take shape following Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the director is now teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana for his next big-screen family entertainer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The film also stars Sharvari in a leading role. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser glorifies infidelity as ‘patiyon ki fitrat’? Reddit gives review )

Ayushmann on working with Barjatya Earlier, speaking to News18 Showsha, Ayushmann shared his admiration for Barjatya and expressed excitement about working with him for the first time. “It was a part of my bucket list to work with sir. He’s a very noble man. I touch his feet whenever I meet him. He gives that kind of a vibe, and I want to give that energy back to him as a student of cinema. The best part is that he’s a master of cinema, but he still believes that he’s a student, which is really beautiful,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with PTI, Barjatya admitted to feeling nervous ahead of each project. “I have this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, Maine Pyar Kiya; it’s still the same. As a creator, it’s not about how much box office (numbers) it will do; it’s about whether you’re able to connect or not with that thought or scene,” he said.

The film was earlier titled Prem Ki Shaadi before being renamed Yeh Prem Mol Liya, reflecting its romantic and family-centric theme. It is backed by Rajshri Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films.

On the work front, Ayushmann has several releases lined up in the coming months across genres. Sharvari, meanwhile, is also busy with multiple projects, including collaborations with filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali.