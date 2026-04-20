Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teaser glorifies infidelity as ‘patiyon ki fitrat’? Reddit gives review

The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do teases a chaotic ride, with Ayushmann Khurrana caught in a tangled web of romance alongside Sara Ali Khan , Wamiqa Gabbi , and Rakul Preet Singh . And the teaser hasn’t quite landed with a section of the audience. Social media has been abuzz with criticism, with many accusing the makers of glorifying infidelity and perpetuating dated gender stereotypes.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do gets slammed The teaser of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released on Monday, showing how Ayushmann Khurrana adds confusion to his married life by romancing Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It led to a discussion on social media platforms, with many calling out the makers for normalizing infidelity

One social media user, “Bollywood needs to stop turning seriously problematic issues into 'comedy.' Whether it’s cheating, alpha-beta male dynamics, or toxic relationships, everything is packaged as humorous or glamorous. We can do better storytelling than relying on this cringe worthy content.”

“Flip the script to patni ki fitrat and try normalize wives cheating and this type of comedy will get instant ban,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “Not only is this normalising adultery, It is spreading negative gender stereotypes as well.”

“LOL !! what do you want the movie message to be then? It just showed if you can cheat the wife has options too,” one comment read. Another social media user wrote, “What the heck is ‘patiyon ki fitrat’ bollywood with it's never ending obsession with glorifying infidelity”.

“Bollywood is really doomed,” one wrote, another comment read, “What’s up with Bollywood’s obsession with humorizing cheating?”

“Can we move on from these stupid makers obsession with multiple wives and affairs. Like jeez not funny,” mentioned one social media user.

One wrote, “How many movies on that same topic? Guy with girlfriend and wife, the trailer is not even funny not even smile just bluh and no girl looks hot just meh Atleast ananya look hot in previous one , honestly everyone look like they want to stay at home.”