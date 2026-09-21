Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71 after battle with cancer, Prosenjit Chatterjee pays heartfelt tribute

She also forayed into Hindi cinema. She made her Hindi film debut with Dulal Guha's Khaan Dost in 1976. She went on to feature in films such as Safed Jhoot, directed by Basu Chatterjee, as well as Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

Mithu Mukherjee was a prominent name in Bengali cinema during the 1970s and 1980s. She has worked with the likes of Uttam Kumar , Soumitra Chattopadhyay, and Ranjit Mullick. Some of her notable films include Marjina Abdulla, Nishi Kanya, Mouchak, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Bhagyachakra, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita. She also appeared in Hindi films such as Khaan Dost, Safed Jhooth, Dillagi and Do Ladke Dono Kadke.

Veteran actor Mithu Mukherjee, who predominantly worked in Bengali films, has died. She was 71. She died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday night after battling cancer for nearly a year. The All Indian Cine Workers Association paid her a tribute and noted her legacy. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor via social media.

The AICWA paid a tribute to the veteran actor and wrote, "Her passing has left the entire Bengali film industry in deep shock and mourning. She was not merely a celebrated actress, but an integral part of the film fraternity and a cherished member of the larger film family. Her departure marks the end of an era in Indian cinema.

Her contribution to the Bengali film industry, Ollywood and the Indian film industry as a whole will always be remembered. Her remarkable performances and the films she enriched with her talent will continue to live on in the hearts of audiences and generations to come.

Today, the entire film fraternity mourns the loss of a beloved artist. All eyes are filled with tears as the industry bids farewell to an actress whose presence and contribution will never be forgotten."