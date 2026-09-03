PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, calls him a versatile actor

In the reel shared on Instagram, PM Modi put his own voiceover on a series of pictures and videos of the iconic Bengali actor. The montage included scenes from his films and photographs taken during his time in the industry. In the reel, PM Modi's voiceover said in Hindi, “Uttam Kumar was a versatile actor who became a mainstay in the hearts of his audience. Film lovers say that Satyajit Ray had written the script of Nayak The Hero by keeping Uttam Kumar in his mind. Ray had shared how Uttam Kumar had played the part with dignity, and incredinle emotional depth. He would work hard to make sure that the character comes alive on screen.”

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to cinema legend Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, remembering the superstar whose work continues to resonate across generations.

He added, “With his ease, Uttam Kumar ji was also known for his philanthropy. I recall that when I was doing a roadshow in Kolkata, I passed by his house and was also gifted a painting of his by a fan. I want to extend my deepest tribute to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar ji. May he stay in our hearts forvever.”

About Uttam Kumar Known universally as the Mahanayak of Bengali cinema, Uttam Kumar remains one of the biggest cultural icons in Bengal and Indian cinema.

Born on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar, whose original name was Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay, featured in many classics such as Saptapadi, Harano Sur, Nayak, Antony Firingee, Grihadaha, Jiban Mrityu and Chiriakhana.

Uttam Kumar enjoyed an unparalleled career in Bengali cinema. His pairing with Suchitra Sen remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated screen partnerships, with films such as Sare Chuattor, Harano Sur, Saptapadi and Chawa Pawa continuing to enjoy enduring popularity.

The actor also won acclaim for his work in Satyajit Ray's Nayak and became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in "Antony Firingee" and "Chiriyakhana", his second film with Ray and featured him as detective Byomkesh Bakshi. He died on July 24, 1980.