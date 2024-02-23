Vikas Bahl gives an update on Kangana Ranaut-starrer Queen 2; says the sequel will ‘happen soon’

Director Vikas Bahl gave an update on the sequel of his 2013 film Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he spoke about how plans are on for the sequel and gave an update on its status. (Also Read: Shaitaan trailer: A sinister R Madhavan wrecks havoc on Ajay Devgn's family. Watch) Kangana Ranaut in a still from the 2013 film Queen

Ten years of Queen

Talking to the website, Vikas said it’s been a decade since Queen's release, yet people still ask him about the sequel. He also stated that because the bar was set so high with the film, he wanted the sequel to match up to it. “It makes me feel like the film was released just yesterday. I am happy to say that we have finished writing the story. So yes, the sequel should happen,” he said, adding, “If I didn’t feel the pressure of matching up to the expectations that people have from the sequel, I would have already made it four years back just for money. But we were sure we wouldn’t do it until we got a story that delivered as much as Queen did.”

Upcoming work

Vikas’ upcoming film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika in the lead roles, will be released on March 9. Shaitaan will mark Jyothika’s comeback to Hindi cinema after a hiatus. Janki Bodiwala will debut with the film. The filmmakers released Shaitaan’s trailer on Thursday, promising a ride filled with twists and turns. The trailer saw Madhavan’s character enter Ajay and Jyothika’s home, turning their world upside down, despite promising to leave in 15 minutes.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Ajay, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film and many wonder if Shaitaan is a remake of Krishnadev Yagnik’s 2023 Gujarati film Vash.

