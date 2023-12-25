aespa's Winter nearly attacked by man on red carpet at SBS Gayo Daejeon | Watch

This year, the annual South Korean music festival SBS Gayo Daejon was held at Inspire Arena in Incheon, Seoul, on Monday, December 25. The MCs for the event were SHINee’s Key, IVE’s Ahn Yu-jin, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun. The event also featured an impressive lineup of performing artists, which included the famous girl group aespa's Winter. However, ahead of her performance, the 22-year-old singer faced a potentially dangerous situation. aespa's Winter was nearly attacked by a man on the red carpet

The K-pop idol was nearly attacked by an unidentified man at SBS Gayo Daejeon. As Winter was walking down the red carpet, the man, who was holding a camera, suddenly rushed towards her in an attempted attack on the singer. However, the bodyguards swiftly attacked and stepped in just in time to tackle the attacker, preventing the singer from harm's way.

As the security escorted him out, the man kept resisting and attempted to approach Winter, who was shocked by the incident. The incident was recorded and shared on X, formerly Twitter, leaving fans disgusted by the strange man's behaviour.

Fans shocked as aespa's Winter nearly attacked by stranger

A video clip of the incident, shared by an X user, has garnered over 1.2 million views on the platform so far. In the clip, Winter can be seen looking shocked and confused by what just happened. Fans flooded the X post with comments raising concerns about Winter's safety. Many also lauded the security personnel's swift action, saying, “The guard who blocked it well is amazing.”

A fan wrote, “SM should pay attention to the issue…when winter did the ig live days ago, saesang called her and even posted the video on Instagram.” Another said, “If someone didn’t step in quick enough then this incident could’ve escalated endangering Winter’s safety. Please strengthen security for the future as Winter’s safety has been threatened before and take necessary action against the individual.”