From BLACKPINK to New Jeans, here's how K-pop idols are celebrating Christmas | See photos

Christmas is here, and celebrities have already started sharing festive photos, leaving fans delighted. Many South Korean stars even started sharing pictures a week ago to send holiday greetings and wishes to their fans. Without further ado, here's a look at how famous K-pop idols are celebrating Christmas this year: BLACKPINK and New Jeans share festive photos on Christmas Eve

BLACKPINK

Famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's members Lisa, Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie are enjoying their holidays with trendy outfits and lots of desserts!

Jisoo

Jisoo recently shared a carousel of festive photos on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying Christmas in cosy yet trendy sweaters. She also seemed to feast on seasonal desserts like Christmas cookies and cake.

Lisa

Lisa took to her Instagram account to spread the festive joy by sharing a bunch of festive photos, including a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and a mirror selfie.

Rose

Keeping up with her bandmates, Rose also shared a series of photos in an Instagram post to wish her fans “Merry Christmas Eve.” In the golden hue pictures, Rose can be seen wearing a vintage-looking white dress with long satin gloves.

New Jeans

The five-member South Korean girl group New Jeans consists of K-pop idols Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. They collectively shared a series of images and videos on their Instagram accounts to keep up with the holiday spirit. The playful videos shared on New Jeans' social media page suggest that the members are enjoying Christmas together.

aespa

aespa

aespa shared their version of Jingle Bell Rock as a Christmas present for their fans. The four-member K-pop girl group consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They have been sharing the festive joy with fans for quite some days now by sharing videos of themselves singing Christmas songs. Fans flooded the comment section to wish their idols a Merry Christmas.