Christmas K-pop playlist: BTS V’s Christmas Tree to aespa’s Jingle Bell Rock, songs to uplift your mood

Hallyu wave is sweeping the global music charts, so why not sprinkle some Korean magic onto your festive playlist? From BTS V's soulful serenade to aespa's reimagined rock classic, check out the curated list of top 6 K-pop tracks guaranteed to bring sunshine to your snowy days. Prepare to dance around the tree as rookie groups set the holiday mood with festive releases, joining veteran K-pop idols in belting out anthems. Let the heartwarming melodies of these hitmakers transform your holiday soundtrack into something truly special. BTS V(IG)

K-pop tracks to tune in this Christmas

Christmas Tree by BTS V

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung contributed his voice to the OST of the K-drama Our Beloved Summer, starring his close friend Choi Woo Shik from the Wooga Squad. This soulful ballad melts away winter chills with V's gentle vocals and melancholic piano notes. The song does a good job of expressing the melancholy feeling of yearning for loved ones around the holiday.

Jingle Bell Rock by aespa

Aespa delivers one of the most listened-to K-pop Christmas songs, blending their futuristic sound with playful sleigh bells and powerful vocals. The group pleasantly surprised their fans by releasing the track in November.

Christmas Day by EXO

Veterans in the K-pop scene, EXO has given us one of the timeless Christmas song to groove to. A bright Christmas pop song with an upbeat melody and sparkling bells, it celebrates the magic of the season.

Merry and Happy by Twice

Merry & Happy is the reissue of Twice's December 11, 2017 debut studio album, Twicetagram. Christmas-themed, the album features this upbeat carol that perfectly captures Twice's special lively appeal. The catchy chorus and contagious energy are sure to bring a smile to your face.

Perfect Night (Holdiay Remix) by LE SSERAFIM

Let the rookie HYBE girl group leave you spellbound with their holiday remix. The group consisting of Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yun Jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae unveiled their special holiday track in November this year. This isn't just your typical Christmas carol, it's a sonic sleigh ride through disco-tinged beats and shimmering synth lines.

Sweet Dreams by TXT

Evoking holiday nostalgia, TXT blends warm, vintage-style piano with their signature R&B grooves for their first-ever Christmas carol. Each member, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai takes the mic, making it a truly collaborative celebration of the season.