BTS' Jungkook and Jimin showcase military precision, marching with guns in striking training photos

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin, now enrolled as companion soldiers in the military, have commenced their rigorous boot camp training. Following a sincere military lecture a few days prior, the duo transitioned into their roles as dedicated and professional soldiers. Recent images from the military app showcase the K-pop idols in military attire, holding guns and marching. The duo got enlisted on December 12, 2023, right after BTS’ RM and V left for duty. Jungkook, Jimin(BIGHIT MUSIC, The Camp)

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin’s new picture from the military training camp

Fans are beaming with pride as photos of BTS's Jungkook and Jimin navigating their military training journey surface online. In heartwarming group pictures, the duo appears alongside fellow trainees, sporting their assigned numbers – 59 for Jungkook and 60 for Jimin. As Companion Soldiers, Jungkook and Jimin opted for the buddy system, allowing them to undergo basic training together at the same center.

Other photos show Jimin reading a training handbook carefully, his number prominently displayed on his helmet. The excitement doesn't stop there! Authentic training session pictures reveal Jungkook and Jimin actively engaged in various drills and exercises.

A fan wrote, “who was going to tell 17 year old jimin 10 years ago that he wouldn’t be lonely and sad when he’d enlist because he is with jungkook”, another said, “my heart is just beaming with pride.”Fans are pleased to witness the maknaes sticking together, yet they eagerly anticipate glimpses of RM and Taehyung in photos from the military app.

What happens in the companion soldier system?

Under this arrangement, which was allegedly guided by Jin, both, the Seven and Like Crazy singers will complete their basic training at the same facility. They will live together on the base after finishing basic training and serve their military duty concurrently. The trade-off for this system, which promotes support and camaraderie, is that those who choose it cannot apply to other branches of the military at the same time, such as the Air Force, Navy, or other organizations.